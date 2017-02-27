Tacos in Tijuana Hit With Almost a 20% Price Inflation

Since January 2017, the taqueros have distinguished increases in the costs of their inputs

The tortilla increased its price, so did the meat and the few vegetables your taco carries; for a total inflation of 20 percent that has affected taquerias (taco shops or stands) in Tijuana.

Since January the taquerias have felt the new prices of its good. "Everything went up in cost!" Gilberto Zarate, president of the Taqueros Association "Los Poblanos", told to El Sol de Tijuana.

In order for taquerias to not suffer economic losses, each taco will suffer a 5.5 percent increase in price, explained Zarate. Depending on the place, this increase is between 16 and 18 pesos for a taco of any type of meat.

But on March 21, the taqueros hope to recover from this beginning of the year with the Taco Day event on Revolution Avenue which is an attraction for American tourists.

Via El Sol de Tijuana

More information in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red in Facebook & Twitter.

Editorial@sandiegored.com