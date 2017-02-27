Tijuana Residents Are Advised to Avoid Zona Rio Due to Flooding

Drivers are advised to avoid using the expressway to enter the area

Heavy and constant rains have forced municipal public safety authorities to urge drivers to handle with caution the different roads of Tijuana.

Traffic can be seen already over the Via Rapida expressway. Picture by: Internet

The first reports from today indicate floods in the VIa Rapida so authorities warn not to use this as an entrance to the Zona Rio or Downtown areas. Drivers already suffer the ravages of the rain as traffic has been persistent in the area.

This is how the street looked this morning to the Soler and Mirador. Picture by: Internet

The police also have reports of sloping hills in the direction of Mirador and Playas de Tijuana so it is recommended to avoid accidents that residents do not drive through the right or lateral lane.

The access and exit of Playas also shows great road congestion caused by rain and mudslides that have left accumulation of mud and rocks on the way.

Picture by: Municipal Public Safetyl

