Baja and California Brewers Collaborate on New Beer

Breweries fromBaja California and California have worked together once more to create a new Belgian Pale Ale unique in its class. A beer you can try this next Friday, March 3 in almost the entire state and across the border.

Date Me Sugar is the name of the new beer made with cachanilla dates, an ingredient that could represent the flavor of the craft beers of the region. A product bottled and labeled as limited edition.

The breweries behind Date Me Sugar are five recognized breweries in the state. Cerveza Tijuana, Puerco Salvaje, Amante Brew, Fauna, and Coronado Brewing Company. A collaboration that has the best of each.

So far they have not released the prices or if it will be offered in bottle and barrel. Surely for this Friday the Tap Rooms of these breweries in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada and San Diego will have this belgian pale ale available.

