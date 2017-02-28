Tijuana Non-Profit to Offer Spanish and French Classes to Help Build Mexican and Haitian Ties

If you want to take french classes you only have to make a money donation

TIJUANA.- Deported Mother and Families in Action Program has organized a workshop where Spanish and French classes will be given, with the former being FREE and addressed to Haitians, and the latter one is for people residing in Tijuana in exchange of some donation for immigrants.

Ixchel Solano, one of the coordinators of the program says that the teacher in charge of organizing both courses is from Haiti and is processing his work permit for Mexico.

The Spanish classes for haitians are totally free and started yesterday Feb. 27; the classes will be given three times a week.

When talking about French class, the teacher asks interested people to pay with a monetary donation. The classes start Wednesday, March 1, although if you want to know more about scheduling and groups give a call, for today they’re going to organize things better, because citizens have had a great response to this program.

If you happen to be interested call the Deported Mother and Families in Action to 6649767541 from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, or contact them through their official Facebook page.

