Telefónica Gastro Park in Tijuana Changes Location

The famous food Park of ​​Tijuana, Telefonica Gastro Park, also known as "The Telephonica Food Trucks", will change its location in the coming days.

According to a post on their Facebook page, this quintessential destination of urban food lovers from around the world will move just one block from their current location. As they describe it, this is in order to improve the experience for their customers and continue to demonstrate why international media such as the LA Times has recommended them so much.

Some of the comments reveal that the relocation will take place in the coming days.

Sharon Boorstin from the LA Times described this place in her article as "a great weekend escape for food lovers", and of course it is! The HUMO hot dogs, a great variety of seafood, Veggie tacos and a feast of meat for lovers of good cuts, are some of the great options this Food Park in Tijuana offers the world.

In conclusion, don't be scared if you can't find Telefonica Gastro Park in their usual place, because they simply moved a block.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com