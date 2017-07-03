Here Are 4 Events in Rosarito You Can Enjoy in July

ROSARITO BEACH.- This city in Baja, besides being the perfect place to lay down on the sand and have a nice drink at the beach, is host of many events that guarantee a good time for you, your family, and friends.

Summer is here and this list shows you some options you can consider to spend your vacations:

1.- Rosarito Fair 2017

You know how this goes, rides, games, contests, shows, bands, and lots of fun, there is an activity for every one and food is certainly delicious and traditional. There is a coffee stand, a circus, and even fun terror rides!

Where? Plaza San Fernando, in front of the Smart & Final

When: From June 29 to July 23

Admission: $4.00 dlls adults and children $2.00 dlls

2.-

13th Rosarito Beach Motorcycle Run

The starting point will be Lifestyle Cycles and during the whole trip you'll be escorted by the Federal Police. The event also includes fun for three days in July, where you will enjoy a private party at Papas & Beer, lunch, live music, special drinks all day, wet t-shirts contest, live entertainment, tequila bottles and much more.

When? Friday July 7 to Sunday July 9

Where? Papas & Beer

Admission: $43.00 dlls

3.- Tukyfest 3.0

Camping, football, baseball and volleyball, 25kg of shrimp and octopus ceviche, and many more surprises. Attendees can bring beer and camping houses.

When? Saturday July 15

Where? "El Bebe" Beach

Admission: Optional

4. - XXXIV Papas & Beer Anniversary

For being the anniversary of Papas & Beer, one of the favorite places for tourists, this year's theme will be pirates, so go and prepare your best costume. The party will remain throughout the weekend, however, it is only mandatory to go disguised on the first day (Friday, July 28). Birria and pool party will be some of the surprises that you will find those days.

When? Friday 28, Saturday 29 and Sunday 30

Where? Papa's and Beer

Admission: $50.00

